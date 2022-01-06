Nicolas Cage says he can no longer do karaoke after his’ punk-rock version ‘of’ Purple Rain ‘went viral:’ Karaoke is supposed to be private. It’s like a prayer. ‘

Nicolas Cage. JC Olivera / Getty Images

Nicolas Cage calls karaoke his therapy.

But he says he “no longer goes to karaoke” after videos of him singing “Purple Rain” went viral.

Karaoke is supposed to be private. It’s like a prayer, ”he said in a roundtable interview.

Nicolas Cage says it’s not acting, it’s his therapy, it’s karaoke.

The actor revealed this information at the recent Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable, comprised of Cage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, Peter Dinklage, and Simon Rex.

At one point during the conversation where the group talked about how acting and talking about the craft can be therapy, Cage revealed his love for karaoke and how using it as liberation was taken from him a few years ago.

“For me, karaoke was like therapy until someone videotaped my punk-rock version of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ and went everywhere and said, ‘I’m not going to karaoke anymore,'” said the award-winning actor. Oscar. revealed to the group.

Cage refers to the 2019 footage of him singing Prince’s hit in a furious tone on two different nights in Los Angeles karaoke bars. In both cases, the images of Cage’s singing went viral after being reported by TMZ.

Nicolas Cage, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors and Simon Rex at THR’s Annual Actors Roundtable. The Hollywood Reporter

The performances followed Cage as he married Erika Koike days earlier in Las Vegas. But four days later he canceled it.

At the panel discussion, Garfield encouraged Cage to keep doing karaoke.

Don’t steal the world’s gift, he told Cage. You have to keep giving.

“Well, singing is therapy, I think,” Cage said. “Of course. Karaoke is supposed to be private. It’s like a prayer.



