Nicolas Cage reveals he quit karaoke after viral cover of Prince

Nicolas Cage officially announced his retirement. However, it’s not about acting, but of another of his passions: Karaoke. And it is that the actor broke the silence about a controversial and viral video of him singing with passion one of the prince classics.

In a recent interview, Nicolas Cage confirmed that he gave up karaoke after his punk version of a Prince song went viral. What’s more, He assures that he felt passed out after someone uploaded this video to social networks.

What happened to Nicolas Cage?

The Hollywood Reporter launched its new edition of Roundtable Actor, a special cover featuring some of the best actors of the year. Simon Rex, Andrew Garfield, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Majors and Nicolas Cage They were chosen of the year for their performances in 2021.

On the occasion, the actors discussed social networks and their effects. It was the perfect opportunity to Nicolas Cage to discuss his passion for karaoke and how it was ruined after a video of him performing was leaked Purple rain of Prince.

«For me, karaoke was a form of therapy until someone recorded my punk-rock version of Purple rain«, assured the actor in front of his companions. “I went to everyone and told them that I no longer wanted to do karaoke,” he continued.

Singing is therapy. Absolutely. Karaoke is supposed to be private. It’s like a prayer », Nicolas Cage continued. At this, Andrew Garfiel asked him to “Will not deprive” to the world of his talent.

“Nic is only using this platform to air his frustrations, I guess with the person who leaked the karaoke video”, joked Andrew Garfield at his partner’s story.

2021 was a great year for Nicolas Cage, thanks to his acclaimed performance in Pig. In the run-up to the Oscars, the interpreter He is the second actor who has been taken the most by critics, only behind Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.