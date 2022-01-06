Nicolas Cage is perfect to play Dracula

CClose the curtains and hide your garlic: Nicolas Cage is going to play Dracula. While the production of Renfield has yet to begin, which is a comic retelling of Bram Stoker’s 1897 vampire novel centered on the long-suffering lackey of Count RM Renfield, there is plenty of background to suggest that this is a movie worth getting excited about. It is based on a concept by the co-creator of The walking dead, Robert Kirkman; the script was written by the ex-scriptwriter of Rick and morty, Ryan Ridley, and Chris McKay, the director of The Tomorrow War Y The Lego Batman Movie, will take her to the screen. In the movie, Awkwafina from Shang-chi will be joining a cast that also includes Nicholas Hoult in the title role, who just proved how outrageously funny he can be in the appropriately titled period comedy. The Great.

Still, the most intriguing aspect of the entire project is trying to guess what Cage will do with the iconic vampire. In an interview with Variety This week, Cage confirmed that he is a “huge” fan of the character and revealed that he had been studying previous performances. “I looked at Bela Lugosi’s performance and then Frank Langella’s performance,” Cage said of the 1931 and 1979 film adaptations. He also praised Gary Oldman highly in the 1992 film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, from Cage’s uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. “I looked at Gary’s performance in my uncle’s movie, which I think is very sumptuous. Each frame is a work of art ”. He also added that he hoped his performance “stands out in a unique way from previous performances.”

The truth is, it’s almost a surprise that Cage hasn’t played Dracula before. After all, he’s an actor with such a fascination for all things Gothic that he already has his own pyramid-shaped grave waiting for him in New Orleans’ St Louis # 1 Cemetery, near the final resting place of Voodoo Priestess Marie. Laveau. In recent years, Cage has built a superbly idiosyncratic collection of independent film work, with an acclaimed performance as a grief-stricken truffle picker in Pig and, on the other hand, a failure as a bank robber with bombs strapped to his testicles in Prisoners of the Ghostland which premiered in the last 12 months. Early next year, we’ll see him playing an improved version of himself in the metacomedy. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentliterally the perfect role for him.

Renfield Universal’s will be Cage’s first major studio film since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance 2011, and will see him take on another role that he has been waiting to play his entire life. As a child, Cage was obsessed with the 1922 German silent film Nosferatu, one of the first film adaptations of the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker from 1897, and incorporated that film’s over-the-top mute acting style into one of the strangest and most captivating films of his career – the 1989 indie horror film. Vampire’s kiss.

Even if you haven’t seen Vampire’s kiss, you will surely recognize at least one scene from him. Cage’s exaggerated and expressionistic performance in the film sparked thousands of memes, most notably a picture of his condescending, googly-eyed expression, with the caption “You don’t say?” (Do not tell me!). The film is about a womanizing literary agent from Manhattan who believes he was transformed into a vampire by a bite from one of his dates. Cage, directly influenced by his love for Nosferatu, he played the role with a deliberately exaggerated acting style that now makes him perfect for memes, just as he was before for silent movies.

The acting style that Cage developed in Vampire’s kiss continues to resonate in his work to this day. Earlier this year, in a chat with IMDb On the roles that had changed his life, Cage explained that while making the film, he was “trying to mix my fascination with silent movies with modern film acting.” He said it was an experiment and added: “Basically, that’s what I do, try those experiments and then try to apply them again, almost like a laboratory. Use independent film and then try to see if you can apply it to a blockbuster. Much of the work I discovered in Vampire’s kiss then i applied it on Face / Off, so i would say Vampire’s kiss Y Face / Off they are two of my favorite films that I have done ”.

In one of the most notorious scenes of Vampire’s Kiss, Cage’s increasingly unhinged character Peter Loew eats a live cockroach, an effect the filmmakers achieved thanks to the antiquated method of simply filming Cage eating a live cockroach. The scene was the actor’s own idea: the original script only asked him to swallow a raw egg, but Cage suggested the change and sent the film’s props department to a boiler room to catch some live roaches. According The RingerWhen the filmmakers called in a doctor to see if Cage would get sick if he carried out his crazy idea, he said, “No. But tell him to have some whiskey later. “

That was bad news for the cockroach and it could also be bad news for Nicolas Hoult. RM Renfield’s character has been introduced in various guises over the years, but in Stoker’s original novel, he was an inmate in a madhouse. The earl pestered poor Renfield with the possibility of immortality while feeding him a diet of flies and insects. Cage is sure to do something quite remarkable in the role of Dracula, but for Hoult’s sake, we have to make sure he doesn’t bring his own bugs.