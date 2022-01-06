Nicolas Cage acknowledges that he “implored” to appear in The Godfather

Nicolas Cage has preferred to distance himself from the Coppola family, with which he is related, and has wanted to develop a successful career independently.

The actor has explained on several occasions that he does not want to be known for being the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola, famous for his work in The Godfather (The Godfather).

However, this closeness to the Coppolas may have served Cage at some point in his career. In an Entertainment Weekly article, the interpreter acknowledged his wishes to be part of the third installment of the franchise: The Godfather III.

Nicolas Cage pointed out that he even implored his uncle to give him a role in the film, although he was aware that this “just wasn’t going to happen.”

The interpreter had competed for the role of Vincent Corleone, son of Sonny Corleone (James Caan) and his lover Lucy Mancini (Jeannie Linero), which was finally awarded to Andy García, nominated for an Oscar for this performance.

Cage made this revelation when asked which movies he would have liked to appear in.

“This is a very embarrassing answer to your question, because it has to do with the family… So Uncle (Coppola) was doing The Godfather III, and I was like, ‘I really think it should be in your movie, man. I think it’s a good idea for you to choose me. I think I could do this role, ‘”said the actor.

The problem was that the director had already decided on Garcia. However, this did not make Cage give up.

“I said, ‘But I just look more like James Caan’s son, and he’s playing Sonny’s son. He doesn’t play Michael’s son. He’s Sonny’s son. I feel a little more James Caan. ‘ It just wasn’t going to happen. So it was a movie that they didn’t let me in and I really wanted to be in, ”added the actor.

Editor’s Recommendations

























