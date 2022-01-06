NFL contemplates alternate venue for Super Bowl LVI due to COVID wave

Dallas Cowboys Stadium is one of the alternate venues contacted

NEW YORK – The NFL, unsurprisingly amid an increase in cases of COVID-19, check other potential sites for the Super bowl next month.

That’s not unusual because the league does it every year. But with The Angels like the site for this year’s title game and increasing restrictions on attending indoor events, it has become relevant.

SoFi Stadium, venue for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI. Getty

“We plan to play the Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13“said Wednesday the NFL spokesman, Brian McCarthy. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we carry out for all regular and postseason games, We have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event that we are unable to play the Super Bowl. as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. “

“Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to cap off another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

The stadium AT&T in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the facilities contacted. The stadium hosted the Rose Bowl in 2021 when it was moved from Pasadena due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Early Wednesday, the Grammy Awards were postponed indefinitely. They were scheduled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31. Organizers cited health and safety concerns.

The Super Bowl in the SoFi Stadium is scheduled for February 13.