New trailer for the West Side Story remake with Spielberg behind the scenes

Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise created in 1961 a feature film that has gone down in the annals of history serving as an example to follow in regards to the genre of musicals. Of course, we talk about West side story, a film that originally starred Rita Moreno, Natalie Wood and George Chakiris. We are right now in the middle of reboots Y remakes, true, but few of us imagined that the same Steven spielberg was going to get down to work with a reinterpretation of this sixties musical that was inspired, on the other hand, by a work by Shakespeare.

After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, like many other feature films, on December 10 we will be able to sink our teeth into this new version of West side story at the hands of the director of Jurassic park, which has already amply demonstrated that it can move like a fish in water in whatever genre it pleases and with an astonishing tranquility. Yes OK We have already been able to see trailers and previews, now 20th Century Fox lets see a little behind the cameras with Spielberg at the helm, so we can take a look at how the one responsible for ET He has been involved in the project and the filming process of various sequences. Although not too many so as not to gut absolutely nothing of the work.

“ “I am so proud and honored to have landed this shot at the end of my career.”

Play dance in december

West side story will be released in theaters next December 10 and will have Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and David Alvarez as protagonists of the function. Steven Spielberg is already giving his last blows as a director in the world of cinema, or at least it seems that way from the statements he has dropped in the trailer published on the feature film, and he seems delighted to have been able to sign a musical like this.

For those who do not know it, West side story It is a kind of adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet that was born as a result of a Broadway play. In other words, Spielberg is facing an adaptation that starts from a theatrical reinterpretation of a mythical work and that already had its feature film at the time, a task that possibly only he could carry out taking into account the challenge that it poses today. retell stories that we have already lived on celluloid.

