New from Asus is a laptop with a 17 “folding screen

Image : Asus.

Folding screens have become a trend every time ma be present in the market of smartphones, and now it is the turn to begin to reach the world of laptops. Yes, real laptops, with appropriate hardware, instead of being just a tablet that can be used in a laptop format.

The new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, presented at CES 2022, is a laptop that has a huge 17.3-inch screen with 2.5K resolution (2560×1920 pixels) and 3: 2 aspect ratio. That, when it is fully extended in “tablet mode”, so to speak. However, when you fold the device and its screen it can be used in desktop mode, transforming that 17.3 ”panel into two 12.5” screens with a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels.

Image : Asus.

These screens can be used like a traditional laptop, with the bottom in virtual keyboard mode, and even stretching the image on the screen to the bottom in “waterfall” mode, when it is bent at 90 degrees. According to Asus, they have designed a software called SreenXpert 2 that allows the lower screen to be divided into several sectors (as if they were windows).

Fortunately, the Zenbook 17 Fold is not limited to a virtual keyboard, but Asus It has also introduced a trackpad keyboard accessory that connects via Bluetooth and can even be used mounted on the bottom display.

Otherwise, its hardware includes an Intel Core i7 U-series processor (although they have not specified the model) so far, much less how long the battery of such a panel will last.

Of course, the Zenbook 17 Fold is not a slim device when fully enclosed like a laptop, its thickness thus being 3.14 centimeters. Understandable, taking into account the screen that folds inside. For now, Asus has not announced the price that this folding laptop will have or when it will go on sale, but they assure that it will arrive in the middle of this year.

Image : Asus.