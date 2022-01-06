Natalie Portman teaches us how to use the Bob balayage to slim the face and sharpen the nose

In Panorama we know that the bob balayage look is one of the spoiled trends that has come to stay, as it fuses the asymmetrical haircut with the blonde from medium to ends, however, some of our favorite celebrities such as Natalie Portman confirm that this Proposal will remain in effect.

If you want to try a new image this 2022 we present you an elegant combo for your hair, the best thing is that it will rejuvenate your image, it will give it movement and volume. This year, mini and midi hair will dominate street style!

Related news

Natalie Portman wears bob haircut with golden balayage

When we thought that chestnut trees would conquer the new season, Portman confirms that gold is still the best bet to wear in the hair, since the actress recently modeled a straight bob, with thin layers, together with some highlights ‘ring of light’ that dazzled her skin.

Photo: Pinterest

And although we are very fans of her distinctive brown hair, the protagonist of ‘Friends with rights’ surprised us with how good she looks with this look, as it thins her face and brightens her gaze. A proposal worth trying to rejuvenate the appearance of the skin.

So now you know, in the coming months do not resist the Bob balayage and recreate the image of this celeb that always gives us fashion lessons. You, would you dye your mane golden?