NASA will install the voice assistant Alexa on the first Orion spacecraft to fly to the Moon

Image : Lockheed martin

Lockheed Martin, the maker of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, has announced that the first unmanned flight of the Artemis program will carry a payload to test two commercial technologies widely used on Earth in space: Cisco’s Webex video calling service and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Callisto was the companion of the goddess Artemis in Greek mythology. In the news at hand, Callisto is a hardware and software integration developed by Lockheed Martin engineers in collaboration with Cisco and Amazon. It will be tested for the first time during the Artemis mission 1 from NASA.

According Lockheed martin, Callisto could be used in the future to make astronauts more self-sufficient while exploring deep space. Webex will be integrated into a tablet to demonstrate voice, video and whiteboard communications. Alexa will work without an internet connection as a virtual assistant in the style of the on-board computer from Star Trek or, uh … from HAL 9000. (Hopefully Alexa doesn’t have to open any doors).

Callisto is a good example of how commercial technologies can benefit future space missions, as long as the collaboration makes sense and the return to the Moon doesn’t become a commercial. For now, Amazon has enabled a new command “Alexa, take me to the Moon” so that people with Echo speakers and other devices with Alexa can follow the Artemis 1 mission.

Artemis 1 is scheduled for March 2022. NASA’s SLS rocket will lift off for the first time from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, launching an unmanned Orion spacecraft on a multi-week trip around the Moon and back to Earth. Future Artemis missions will build the first space station in orbit with the Moon and bring the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, as long as China does not get ahead of NASA.