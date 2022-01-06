“My body, my damn decision”: Billie Eilish lashes out at anti-abortion law during her concert in Texas

Talking about abortion is complicated, especially since it can be seen from different perspectives and in different circumstances. However, what has become clear is that it is an issue that should concern both men and women, although the decisions should be made by them, since it is about their body and it is their right to choose about it. Now, seen from a legal perspective, it seems incoherent that the majority of those who decide the legislative place of this act are men.

Keep reading: Uma Thurman reveals she had an abortion when she was young, and protests against anti-abortion law

This has become a strong topic of debate for years, but now that a new wave of feminism has engulfed society and has been visualized thanks to the media and social networks, every day it is more difficult for people to remain silent. . As a spectator of these social movements, it is important to differentiate between feminism and hatred of masculinity, and those who become opinion leaders or who have the opportunity to be heard by thousands of people have a responsibility to give a voice to those who do not. are heard.

This is something that singer Billie Eilish recently took into account, who during a concert last Saturday, October 2, during her presentation at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas, spoke about the anti-abortion laws that came into effect last month in the same state. (via New York Post). The interpreter of No Time To Die, main theme of No time to die – 83% spoke about legislators who they said “are fed up with those old people” for feeling with the power to impose bans on the bodies of others.

On stage, the singer assured that she was determined to cancel the concert because of how annoying that situation made her, until she reflected on the true perpetrators and the need to talk about it, and that the same men have the courage to support to women.

Continue with: Texans protest anti-abortion law with Shrek sex memes

When they made that shitty law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. So, because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that you are the ones who are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we have to tell them to shut up!

“My body my fucking choice” – billie eilish pic.twitter.com/5ia0QIPgq4 – billiebabycutie (@billiebabycute) October 3, 2021

The speech of the protagonist of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – 93% and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – 70% were accompanied by signs of insult motivating the audience to accompany them. This is not the first time Billie eilish pronounces on abortion. Previously, she used her social networks to talk about how much it bothers her that men do not defend the place of women in the face of this conflict (via The Independent).

It may interest you: Zack Snyder Comes Out Liberal, Pro-Abortion, and Pro-Inclusion

I am sick of the number of men who say nothing when it comes to women’s rights. If you and your ‘homies’ or ‘bros’ are not talking about abortion laws in Texas, chances are you are part of the problem.

The new law to which the 19-year-old singer has referred not only indicates the prohibition of abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, but also raises the possibility of suing doctors who decide to perform an abortion . Just last month, the first lawsuit was filed against a doctor who “broke the law” by terminating a pregnancy.

We recommend: Billie Eilish will be Sally in The Strange World of Jack by Danny Elfman