Movie Stars Need Gun Training After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Nicolas Cage (57) considers that being a movie star carries a great responsibility and for that reason he defends that they should be trained in the handling of weapons, especially after the tragic accident that occurred during the filming of Rust, in which Alec Baldwin killed his cinematographer and wounded the director of the film set in the American West.

The star, whose action comedy is pending release The unbearable weight of massive talent, he explained during a panel discussion with The Hollywood Reporter It is part of the actors’ job to learn all aspects of their role – including how to properly use a gun.

“I don’t want to blame it anywhere,” Cage said when asked about the fatal shooting last October on the set of the Alec Baldwin-directed western. “I don’t like the word movie star. We want to be humble actors. But for To be a movie star you need to know how to ride a horse. You need to know how to fight. You need to know how to drive a motorcycle. You need to know how to use a gear stick and drive sports cars, and you need to know how to use a gun. “

"Every stuntman must be a movie star, and every movie star should be a stuntman. "







“The time to know what the procedure is,” continued the actor from The Lord of the war-. That is part of the job profiles. Cage, who has starred in action movies like 60 seconds Y ReckoningHe also said that the stuntman and the movie star are “two jobs that coexist.” According to the interpreter, “every stuntman should be a movie star, and every movie star should be a stuntman. That’s just part of the profile, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

Peter Dinklage, who was also participating in that actors’ round table, said that an incident such as the tragedy of Rust “It should never happen again.”

The actor of Game of Thrones, 52, believes that "everything we can do to get away from that, we should do it, is our responsibility." Dinklage, who in his private life considers himself an "anti-weapons" person, admits that "it is very complicated" to interpret according to what characters that are not.





For his part, George Clooney also spoke a few days ago about the responsibilities that actors and actresses have, after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded filmmaker Joel Souza on set. Clooney believes that actors need to take extra steps to personally make sure their gun is not loaded before firing it.

“Every time a gun is handed to me on set, I look at it, open it, show it to the person I’m pointing at, we show it to the team,” said Clooney, 60, on Marc’s WTF podcast. Maron last November. “Everybody does. Everybody knows.”

The circumstances of the tragic incident are still being investigated. Baldwin has stated that “someone put a real bullet in a gun. A real bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who it is, but I know it’s not me. ”

Alec Baldwin is immersed in the police investigation process after the tragic shooting of the filming of “Rust”

That pistol was one of three prepared by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, the inexperienced chief of the arsenal. It was the second time that he participated in a film. The specialists found it unusual that she was not the one who directly provided the actor with the pistols.