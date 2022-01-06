Michael Keaton explains why he stopped playing Batman

A generous bulk of the career of Michael keaton As an actor, he has been linked to superhero movies. In fact, before Christian Bale shone as the Gotham bat and ran as the best Bruce Wayne to many contemporary celluloid viewers, Keaton luca the title of best Batman thanks to the gothic approach, with a staging taken from the character’s comics, which Tim Burton created in the eighties. However, after a couple of feature films, Keaton departed from character and gave way to a new series of actors trying to pick up his legacy. And it is that Batman is not like Iron Man, because he has had many faces in the cinema.

With his return confirmed for the film of The Flash, from Andy Muschietti with Ezra Miller at the helm, Keaton has now explained in In the Envelope: The Actors Podcast why he left the character and went on to focus on a new stage in his career. Recall that now he is also introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Vulture, so we can rule out that the actor was tired of superhero cinema or that he would not quite fit into it.

Keaton disagreed with Schumacher

The secret of the actor’s dissociation from Batman lies in Tim Burton’s change of direction to Joel schumacher (who passed away, sadly, in 2020). The idea that Warner had in mind was to give the bat films a less dark tone, to make them more open to the general public. And that didn’t match much with Keaton’s conception of the character. “After more than a couple of meetings in which I refused to keep trying to rationalize how to do it, and hoping it would change, I just didn’t want to go in that direction. And I wasn’t going to give in.”

And it is that coincidentally the two films that he directed are considered the worst of Batman on the big screen: Batman forever (1995) and Batman and robin (1997). “Even though I never talked about it, this was the secret. Everyone said Batman does this. And I thought you were wrong. It’s about Bruce Wayne. Have you thought about what kind of person does that? Who becomes that? What kind of person” Keaton said.

The Flash It will be released next November 4If there are no surprise delays, and we can see Keaton in his Batman suit again. Also, remember that you will also have a special collaboration with the Catwoman to go straight to HBO Max.

