Meet Stepan, the web ‘bon vivant’ kitten who stole Britney Spears and Valentino’s hearts

Since the phenomenon appeared Grumpy Cat in 2012, It seems that the web has not stopped being interested in making various felines famous, from Choupette, Karl Lagerfield’s stylish mascot, to Stepan, a 13-year-old kitten living in Eastern Europe who has become incredibly famous for posing perched on a table listening to pop classics while “drinking” a glass of wine or liquor.

Getty Images

His success was such that his videos and publications on Tik Tok and Instagram crossed borders reaching the eyes of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears who declared himself a fan of the feline which translated into 15 thousand instant followers for the account of Stepan who I already had 400K.

What is the success of Stepan?

Hanna’s pet, who rescued him from the street when he was a month old, and who since then lives with his mistress in a town Kharkiv, Ukraine has captivated us with its seriousness and sobriety while colored lights and sweet melodies are heard in the background. The reactions of users of social networks are very diverse but in general they say they share Stepan’s feeling when remembering feeling bored at similar parties and sad birthdays.

Stepan isn’t actually bored, he just takes a nap, according to Hanna his owner, who notices that her cat always seems to be slowly falling asleep at the dinner table, phear all you need to do to produce content is change the glasses and the music. The young woman began posting cocktail videos after a video showing Stepan “sad” looking at pizza, which garnered 4.5 million views.

Image by IG (LOVEYOUSTEPAN)

A video of Stepan reflecting on a glass of wine while listening “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder I had obtained 27.3 million visits in July 2021. Over time, the red wine glass has become Stepan’s signature accessory.

But his stroke of luck came when the American singer Britney Spears He shared his photo on his Instagram. As of this writing, the post garnered nearly 1.3 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

According to Hanna, Britney isn’t the first celebrity to notice Stepan. Previously, Justin Bieber’s model and wife Hailey Bieber and actress Diane Kruger, have tagged the cat in their social media accounts, for feeling identified with the pussycat.

A career in advertising

The contract with Valentino that recently ‘signed’ Stepan, although it is the most important, it is not the first since it has participated with other advertisers such as Vogue.ua, Discovery Channel and even MTV bought the rights to one of his videos.

The cat is also expected to appear soon on the official pages of Queen Elizabeth II.

Why is this interesting?

Animal blogging on social media can also become a very profitable business for their owners, like lifestyle blogging. The only condition is to make your pet famous continually. And after that, just wait for the advertising offers to appear.

Image by IG (@GRUMPYCAT)

Perhaps the most prominent example is the case of Grumpy cat who became the most popular meme of 2012, according to the newspaper Daily Express; indeed Grumpy Cat made about $ 100 million in his life (who passed away in 2019), although its owner Tabatha Bundesen denies it. She does not disclose the actual amount of her pet’s earnings. However, just days after Grumpy Cat was featured in the media, Tabatha was able to leave the restaurant where she worked as a waitress and start a new life.

Grampy used to make money from advertising products, participating in a large number of events and selling its own merchandise. It even has its own line of pet products.