Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition arrived in North America with AWD drive

Several novelties are in the Mazda CX-30 2022 for the United States. The Carbon Edition variant and AWD traction are released across the range.

Mazda announced in the United States the update of CX-30 by 2022, which will include AWD all-wheel drive as standard for the whole range and a new variant Carbon Edition, with a configuration similar to what we already know in the CX-5 and Mazda 2. In addition, there are new body colors such as Platinum Quartz, which is gradually spreading to the brand’s models.

Outwardly, the Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition It is identified by its rear view mirrors with glossy black housings, 18-inch black aluminum wheels, and the body color Polymetal Gray. Inside, it has as a special detail the leather seats in brown tone, and accents in contrast red.

Likewise, its standard equipment includes two-zone automatic air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power moonroof, power adjustable seat in eight positions for the driver, dashboard with 7-inch screen and multimedia center with eight-inch screen. Is set about the intermediate version, call there Preferred and equivalent to our Touring.

Mechanics and prices

Under the hood of the new Mazda CX-30 line for North America, including the Carbon Edition version, there is nothing different from what we know in Colombia. There, this crossover is offered with the engine 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated, with up to 186 hp power Y 252 Nm of torque, connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Of course, there are also the Turbo versions equipped with the engine Skyactiv-G with Turbo variable geometry and 2.5 liters, which reaches 227 hp of power And till 433 Nm of torque. In this case, it joins the same type of transmission and as said, the entire range has AWD all-wheel drive.

Mazda CX-30 is sold in the United States in eight trim levels, the top three with Turbo engine. The most equipped variant, called Premium Plus, includes front and rear parking sensors, intelligent front and rear braking with cross traffic alert, frameless electrochromic interior mirror and electrochromic side mirrors.

Prices go from $ 22,200s for the basic version “S”, up to $ 34,400 for the aforementioned model. Such values ​​are equivalent to $ COL 90,000,000 and $ COL 140,000,000, respectively.

We still do not have a Carbon Edition version for Mazda CX-30 in Colombia, but after its premiere in the United States, it would not be unreasonable that comes in the course of this year. For now, it is rumored that the novelty for our country may be the CX-30 Mild Hybrid.

