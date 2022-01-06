Mavericks lose Porzingis and Doncic for today against Grizzlies

Kristaps Porzings, pivot holder of the Dallas mavericks and the escort Luka doncic, they will miss this Saturday’s NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to the report of the NBA correspondent, Marc Stein, who made it known through his social networks.

On the one hand, Porzingis, presents a contusion on your left knee, while Doncic suffers from pain in his left ankle, which he sprained a few weeks ago, and for which he missed several games.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. PT, based in the American Airlines Center, home of the Texan team.

Series is paired

Even with the casualties, the duel can be quite competitive, since the Mavericks will not have 2 starters, and the Grizzlies will not have their best player either, Ja morant, who is still recovering from a knee sprain.

Dallas is in fifth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 11 wins and 10 losses, while Memphis is already fourth, with a record of 12 wins and 10 losses.