Matt Damon and Ben Affleck present “The Last Duel” at Venice Film Festival – NV News

Set in the time of King Charles VI, “The Last Duel” is Ridley Scott’s new film starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer that explores the history of the duel between the knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques LeGris. Inspired by the novel by Eric Jager, the story is based on a true story.

The official press conference in Venice was attended by all the protagonists except Adam Driver and as an interesting fact is the one that Damon and Affleck wrote together with the screenwriter, Nicole Holfcener, this adaptation of the novel. As if that were not enough, this creative trio, plus Ridley Scott himself, were producers of the mega production, making it, despite its large scale, an authorial and free film.

The interest in making it arose when Matt wanted to acquire the rights to the book for more than a decade, but was unsuccessful as they were already bought by someone else. And after a long time after them, as soon as they were released, Matt and Affleck decided to team up to produce the adaptation and immediately called Ridley Scott, because according to Damon, “Ben and I couldn’t think of a better director than him to do it. perform the”.

Watching Damon and Ben interact on the podium makes it easy to imagine the discussions at the workbench. Matt listens patiently and comes up with interesting ideas that excite Ben and make him start talking non-stop. As it happened in the press conference in which the sense of humor was not lacking as the moment in which Matt explained how he changed the way of working together since they wrote “Good Will Hunting” until now and was surprised by how effective and fast which were this time compared to the experience of the film that catapulted them to fame.

“We were very inefficient. We wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages that later were of no use to us. We knew very well what we wanted from our characters, but we had no idea of ​​the structure. And we spent months writing different situations in which to put them to see how they would react. It was a lot of wasted hours. So I was really surprised how easy it was all this time, ”said Matt.

Followed by a joker Ben Affleck who assured that the only one who was not prepared was Damon because he was super ready and knew perfect what to do thanks to his vast experience, causing laughter from the audiences.

For the screenwriter, being part of the writing of this story was very important because she had to focus on the story of Marguerite de Carrouges, the female protagonist. A role that provokes reflection for what its echo in female empowerment implies in a time when women were treated as property and that still resonates in many societies around the globe.

Source: The universal