Marvel premieres in 2022: All the series and films that will arrive this year | eg

2021 became one of the busiest years in film and television streaming for all fans (and new fans) of Marvel. With different proposals, such as the style that “WandaVision” had or the new concepts that “Loki” or “What if…?” Brought us. However, 2022 is not far behind: Marvel studios It already has several productions ready to be released in theaters and Disney +, in addition to other projects that will arrive in the following years. That is, we will have Marvel for a while.

Below the calendar of all series and movies of Marvel by 2022:

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

May 5th

One of the most anticipated films of the year arrives in Peruvian cinemas (if they do not reschedule) on May 5, the day before its premiere in the United States.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, who return to bring their iconic characters Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff to life.

This film will also touch on the concept of the multiverse, which Marvel has already explored in previous projects such as “Loki” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In addition, one of the advances that we saw in the official trailer is that we could see characters from different universes, something that will lead to madness, including characters that we saw in the animated series “What if …?”

What role will Wanda play in this new film: will she be an ally or a villain in this new phase of Marvel?

“Thor: Love & Thunder”



July 7th

Another film that joins the list of premieres of Marvel by 2022 it is the fourth film based on the Norse god Thor, whom we have seen on various adventures through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

“Thor: Love & Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi and has many stars from the Marvel world in its cast led by Chris Hemsworth, along with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vil Diesel, among others.

What is known from this story is that Jane Foster will be seen taking over the powers of the Mjorlnir and Thor’s cloak, bringing new adventures for the God of Thunder.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”



November 10

With some problems in production, mainly due to problems with Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to premiere in November 2022. The film also has to reformulate the main role, after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first film and played T’Challa.

Its director Ryan Coogler has to adjust some key points of the story in the MCU.

“Ms. Marvel “



July 2022

The series that will have as main character Kamala Khan, the first superheroine of Pakistani-American origin ”, played by Man Vellani, will tell the story of this character in a live action.

In addition to Vellani, the cast includes Aramis Knight and Matt Lintz.

“Moon Knight”



This series will star Oscar Isaac, who joins the Marvel Universe, after passing through the X-Men saga.

Although the exact date of its premiere is not yet known, it is known that they will arrive in 2022. The series will tell the story of Marc Spector, a character with a somewhat dangerous duality that, without a doubt, will bring many stories for Marvel.

The story of this antihero will come to give a new twist to the previously presented Marvel stories, something new for all fans.

“She- Hulk”

The phase 4 series will arrive in 2022 and will star Jennifer Walters, a character played by Tatiana Maslany. He will share scenes with Mark Ruffalo, the MCU’s iconic Bruce Banner.

Among the few details that are known about the series stand out that this will be a series of legal style, with touches of comedy, and that Walters will have the advantage of breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the audience.

“What if …?” Season 2

The first season of the Marvel animated series left many questions with its ending. The second season of this series, confirmed since the premiere of the first part, could bring new characters such as Loki, Shang-Chi or one of the Eternals.

In addition, as some fans comment, his move to live action could take place in the film “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

“I am Groot”

Marvel’s television offer does not end with stories for the biggest fans, but also with a bet for the smallest of the house with the adventures of Groot, one of the most beloved characters in the MCU.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special”



To end the year, Marvel hopes to premiere its Christmas special with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which would be located chronologically after “Thor: love and Thunder” and the third volume of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

