Mark Wahlberg’s drastic physical change for his new movie

Mark Wahlberg surprised everyone by showing his incredible physical change for your next movie Father Stu, where he will play a boxer turned priest. For it, increase nine kilos in just three weeks and showed the shocking result on social networks.

Less than a month ago, the actor told the driver Jimmy kimmel that I planned to gain 13 kilos in six weeks for his new role, joking that he would do it thanks to the consumption of chicken nuggets, wings and beers. However, the joke became a reality when Wahlberg, from 49 years, shared an update on his physical progress with his over 16.3 million followers on Instagram. “From this three weeks ago to this now. Thanks to the kitchen of @chef_lawrence_d ”, he wrote along with two photos of the before and after.

The actor gained six kilos in three weeks. Source: Instagram

In the images, the actor appears in two facets: on one side, very toned as a boxer, according to the beginning of the story of his character, whose scenes have already been filmed; of the other, lying on the bed to show his body transformation.

In another post from earlier this month, Wahlberg filmed himself with a training partner who lost more than 20 kilos to show the contrast to his own weight gain.

In 2018, the actor revealed that he maintained a strict exercise and eating routine. He stated that his “typical” day began when woke up at 2.30 in the morning, followed by a “prayer time” about 15 minutes later and his breakfast around 3.15. Then a training session from 3.40 to 5.15, which ended with another meal and a bliss.