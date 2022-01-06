Mark Wahlberg could make a comic book movie if Martin Scorsese were directing it

Mark Wahlberg has been acting for decades and has appeared in blockbusters, but he never made a comic book movie. In the latest issue of Total Movie, Wahlberg said he’s not strictly against the prospect of being in a Marvel or DC movie, but he’s not totally sold on the idea either.

He told the magazine it would “depend” on multiple factors, including whether or not Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese was directing. “I do not know. It would depend, and if Marty was directing it, ”he said.

Wahlberg worked with Scorsese on The Departed, which won a Best Picture award and earned Wahlberg an Academy Award nomination. Scorsese caused a sensation when he said that Marvel movies “are not cinema.” The famed Oscar-winning director later clarified his comments as part of an op-ed for The New York Times – and he’s not backing down.

Scorsese began by stating that he doesn’t hate Marvel, he just doesn’t watch those kinds of superhero movies as “cinema” as he defines them. He said that many franchise films are “made by people of considerable talent and expertise.” You don’t watch or enjoy Marvel movies because they don’t personally appeal to your “taste and temperament.”

In the Total Film interview, Wahlberg said that his philosophy with film jobs is to “take one project at a time,” so he couldn’t say for sure at this point if he would like to be in a comic book movie. He’s working on a movie that looks like something out of a comic book, The Six Billion Dollar Man, but Wahlberg said this movie will have “much more foundation.” Inspired by the television show The Six Million Dollar Man, the film follows the story of a man who suffers an accident and is rebuilt with scientifically advanced enhancements that allow him to do “some incredible things.”

“But are you asking if I would have the courage to come out of my trailer in a cape or a costume?” Wahlberg said. To that question, Wahlberg said he doesn’t know.

In 2016, Wahlberg spoke more emphatically about his lack of interest in appearing in a comic book movie, at least in a role that involves a cape. “I don’t care what it is, how much I get paid, I’m not going to leave my trailer in a cape,” Wahlberg told Variety.

Wahlberg’s next film is Uncharted, in which he plays Sully alongside Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The film opens in theaters on February 18, and everyone who purchases Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (which launches January 28 on PS5) gets a free ticket.