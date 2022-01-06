“Mare of Easttown”, the police miniseries that marks the return to TV of Kate Winslet by the hand of HBO

Kate winslet is after a case in the first trailer for the new HBO limited series, Mare of Easttown. The first trailer for the drama starring the Oscar winner has just been released, and whoever is eager to see Winslet solve a murder with a singular East Coast accent is in luck.

Winslet, also serving as an executive producer for the first time in her career, plays Mare Sheehan, a detective who lives in the titular town of Pennsylvania and is tasked with investigating a local murder under difficult personal circumstances. HBO’s official synopsis rates Mare of Easttown as “an exploration of the dark side of a nearby community and an authentic examination of how family and the tragedies of the past can define our present.”

Advertising

All seven episodes of the miniseries created and written by Brad Ingelsby will be led by Craig zobel, whom you may remember as the director of the feature film Most Dangerous Game, The hunt, as well as several episodes of The Leftovers. In addition to Winslet, the limited series will also feature performances by Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, Jean Smart, David Denman, Julianne Nicholson Y Cailee spaeny.

Mare of Easttown premieres April 18 on HBO and will be available on HBO Max after its original broadcast. You can watch the trailer for the miniseries here below.

Thanks for reading our reports. Independent journalism doesn’t finance itself. We need your support with a contribution, large or small, for a coffee for our crew. No matter where you are in the world, support us from just CLP 1,000 for WebPay (if you are in Chile) or USD 1 for PayPal (if you are outside of Chile).

After reading, what did you think?