MacBook Air laptop discounted for less than € 1,000 at Amazon

How can it be otherwise, the screen used by the MacBook Air that is lowered is type Retina . This ensures that you will be able to enjoy excellent definition when viewing any type of content and, in addition, the range of colors it uses is wide enough for absolute realism (and this is perfect when consuming multimedia content. ). By the way, the dimensions of the aforementioned panel are 13 inch , good measures of the most suitable to be able to work anywhere and that allow the weight of the computer to remain only 1.29 kilos … Perfect for carrying this laptop in a backpack when you leave the house.

The model we are talking about belongs to the most current product range that the Cupertino company has on the market, and a clear example of what we say is that inside you will find the processor M1 Self-made and perfectly adapted to use the macOS operating system, look at this way to get the most out of it. Apart from what we have indicated and that is already a synonym for high power (even in the graphic section since the integrated GPU offers excellent fluidity with three-dimensional graphics), it is important to mention that memory RAM that you will find in this laptop amounts to 8 GB . Is it enough today? Well, the truth is that yes, it is enough.

A scandal price for the MacBook Air

Well, this is one of the great attractions that exist at this time to buy the computer we are talking about, since in Amazon you can find the equipment we are talking about that has a storage of 256 GB on an SSD disk with a discount of 12%, which allows you to pay only 989 euros to have it at home without adding anything for shipping. Come on, the opportunity is really important and you can get at this price both the model Gray As the gold… and they arrive very quickly since you will have them in your possession a couple of days after making the purchase at most.

Things that make this laptop unique

Apart from everything that we have mentioned, we consider that the design of the MacBook Air is absolutely differential both for its lines and for its finish in aluminum. Besides, it has some additional elements such as Touch ID to seek security to use the equipment since only you will be able to access it by using your fingerprint. If you also add that his backlight keyboard It is of excellent quality, it is undoubtedly the most interesting to buy this laptop.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention that the autonomy that you are going to achieve when using the Apple equipment we are talking about is excellent, since with a charge of your battery you can exceed the ten of use without the slightest problem. In addition, in the connectivity section all wireless options are integrated and this MacBook Air has ports USB type C that allow you to use a large number of accessories.