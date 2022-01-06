Luis Romo is presented in Rayados and sends a heartfelt farewell to Cruz Azul

One week after arriving in Monterrey, passing the medical tests, signing a contract, training and being marginalized after testing positive for covid-19, this Thursday the signing of Luis Romo by Rayados was made official. The player left Cruz Azul in exchange for Carlos Rodríguez, who was introduced this afternoon.

The midfielder reaches royal lands definitively for the next four years; he won a Leagues Cup, Liga MX and Champion of Champions defending the cement jersey. This Thursday said goodbye to the institution that sheltered him for the last three years and he left heartfelt words for the Machine.

Luis Romo’s message began by explaining that “a farewell is never easy, today our paths separate, New challenges are coming in my career to reach, but I would like to warmly thank the board of directors, colleagues and above all the great fans for all their support and expressions of affection for me and my family”.

Anyway, Romo assured that his more than a thousand days as a celestial were beautiful. “Has been without a doubt our home and a dream to be part of this great institution. I take back the best memories, I will never forget having achieved the 9th together! Cruz Azul family will always be in my heart“added the player.

The Machine said goodbye to him with a video full of images, goals and his best plays. “Time to say goodbye! Thank you very much for giving everything in the day to day with La Maquina, Luis Romo! Good luck in what comes, Champion “, they closed.