The first images of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder were leaked with the expected cameos of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. Look at the photos!

!Thor: Love and Thunder It gets closer every time! The fourth film of the tetralogy began its filming and the first filtered images have already come out. The Marvel production could not escape the flashes while filming in Australia and photos of the actors in full filming came to light. In addition to the stars of the cast, you could see Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, who will make cameos on the tape. Safety pin!

First leaked images of Thor: Love and Thunder with Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth

The Daily Mail managed to get hold of the images of the interpreters who previewed some of what the fans will see May 6, 2022, when the film is released. Among the novelties were also Melissa mccarthy Y Ben falcone: husband and wife who will be united in this film. The actress was seen laughing as she donned a huge green helmet to transform into Hela. The actor’s character was not revealed.

In turn, the fans were delirious with the photos of Hemsworth and Damon dressed in their full suits to play Thor (Chris) and Loki (Matt). The stars reprise their roles as Asgardian actors they had in Thor: Ragnarok. In the leaks, they were even seen wearing the same outfit.

Sam Neill was also caught in his role as Odin, with a wig and white beard and an eye patch to embody the character of Anthony Hopkins. Also, he was spotted wearing a salmon pink suit jacket and a white shirt. The one who could not escape the cameras was the director Taika Waititi, who was on set in a classy outfit.

In addition to the cameos, the film that is part of Phase 4 of the MCU will star a great cast consisting of: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn.