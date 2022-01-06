L’Oréal Reveals New Technologies for the Beauty Industry at CES 2022

Prior to the International Consumer Electronics Fair (CES) 2022, the world’s leading consumer technology conference, L’Oréal company revealed its new technologies for beauty.

First, he introduced Colorsonic, a portable device for mixing hair dye and applying it evenly.

The French cosmetics and beauty company also revealed Coloright, a connected hair coloring system AI targeting stylists that uses virtual proofing to project desired shades, and an algorithm that generates on-demand and custom colors with more than 1,500 possibilities for custom tones.

“L’Oréal’s leadership in beauty technology enables us to push the frontiers of technology multiplied by science for innovations in beauty experiences. more personalized, inclusive and sustainable beauty ”, commented Barbara Lavernos, deputy general manager, in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology, in a company statement.

According to L’Oréal, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused the temporary closure of many salons, the home hair coloring business grew by 6%.

“During this time, consumers experienced the challenges of the coloring process at home that has remained virtually unchanged for decades, namely, the disorder of the hair dye and the difficulty of applying it in hard-to-reach places ”, he indicated.

Developed in response to these consumer needs and refined over a five-year period, he added, Colorsonic uses a special mixing mechanism to combine a precise amount of developer and formula to create a color.

The device then delivers the correct dose of dye and applies it to the hair using an oscillating nozzle of bristles that move in a zigzag pattern to evenly distribute the dye through the hair, L’Oréal explained.

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

“After years of research and development, we are excited to unveil the technologies ahead of the International Consumer Electronics Fair. this year to modernize the experience of millions of people in the world who dye their hair at home and in the beauty salon “said Guive Balooch, Global Head of the Research and Development Technology Incubator at L’Oréal.

“We aim to harness science and technology to solve long-standing problems for consumers and Colorsonic is a great example of the power of innovation for consumers by innovating with consumers,” he added.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed