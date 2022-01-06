list of best-selling brands

2021 It was another atypical year for the world and for many industries. The global shortage of semiconductors hit the automotive sector hard with cuts and significant delays in production, however, the new car sales in Mexico They managed to grow 6.8% compared to the previous year, with a total of 1,014,680 units sold, according to INEGI figures.

Mexico is once again a market with sales of over a million new cars a year, which speaks of an economic recovery after the complicated outlook experienced in 2020. Sales in the course of 2021 were slowed by Empty dealerships and low inventories, not by consumers with no intention of purchase; the waiting lists, in fact, have been long in many brands of different categories.

This lack of units conditioned the ranking of sales by brand, which had notable movements at the end of 2021. Volkswagen Group —Including all its brands— displaces General Motors and becomes the second largest automotive group in Mexico, only behind Nissan, which remains the leader in sales. Similarly, Mazda It surpasses Honda and is placed in the 7th position of market share.

Best-selling car brands in Mexico in 2021

Unlike 2020, when only Subaru and Volvo reported positive numbers, more brands recovered sales in the course of 2021. Of 32 brands reporting to INEGI, 25 reported recovery. Among the most important growths are those of JAC (+ 92.1%), Mitsubishi (+ 71.1%), Subaru (+ 46.7%), SEAT (+ 39.3%), Volvo (+ 34.5%), Suzuki (27.2%) and Toyota (19%). In the specific case of Suzuki, 2021 was its record year for sales.

Not everything was smooth sailing for all brands during 2021. Seven brands sold fewer cars than in 2020. The most notable drops are from Infiniti (-17.3%), General Motors (15.3%), Honda (-10.8%) and Mercedes-Benz (-7%). Volkswagen, Audi and Acura also closed the year with negative numbers.

A case worth analyzing is that of MG, which during 2021 managed to sell 16,358 units in Mexico, despite its short history in the country and that its range consists of only four models.