Leonardo DiCaprio was mocked after his performance in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

2021 closed in a big way if we talk about premieres on platforms. Is that a few days after the end of the year, Netflix He launched Don’t look up, an ambitious film that brings together the most prominent stars of cinema in recent years. However, the one who knew how to stand out above the rest was Leonardo Dicaprio, the acclaimed actor who this time is in charge of giving life to a very particular scientist. And the users, they did not take long to mocke on Twitter about a detail of his character.

Don’t look up, as translated for Latin America, begins when two astronomers, interpreted by Jennifer Lawrence and by the protagonist of Titanic, discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth and thus destroy the entire planet. To be heard by the whole of humanity, they begin a media tour and become figures, flattered or criticized, by the general public.

In the tape, DiCaprio’s character has a pretty conventional life. He lives with his wife, who is similar in age to him, and their two practically grown children. Although everything could take an unexpected turn when he rises to fame. This film, with the script and direction of Adam McKay, is cataloged on the platform as a social drama, a comedy and a science fiction, that is, something that is really far from reality. And Netflix subscribers found proof!

“In the movie Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio is shown with a woman in her 40s.”Wrote one user on Twitter. And he finished: “This confirms that the film is science fiction because he cannot be with a woman if he is over 25 years old”. In this way, other viewers of the latest great Netflix launch echoed his words. Apparently, this is a trend in the actor’s partners. This is how he had remarked Ricky gervais.

When the comedian introduced the Golden Globes in 2020he joked with the actor. “The Irishman wasn’t the only long movie. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood lasts almost three hours. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and when the end came, his date was too old for him”. Since 2016, she has been in a relationship with Argentina Camila Morrone (24), who is 23 years apart.