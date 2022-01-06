Leonardo DiCaprio shirtless at 47 on a huge yacht

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio The year has started from a very large yacht, where they have caught him sunbathing shirtless .

We can say that Leonardo DiCaprio has started 2022 very well. Success at work thanks to the huge premiere of the film ‘No Mires Arriba’ (Netflix), which stars alongside Meryl Streep or Cate Blanchett and has become one of the most viewed on the platform since it was released almost a month. And also personally, because the actor has welcomed the new year very pleasantly from a huge yacht.

As we have seen in some photographs that have been taken, DiCaprio, 47, was sunbathing on the deck of the ship with his friend the actor and musician Lukas Haas, with whom he has shared a poster in films such as’ The Revenant ‘or’ Inception ‘. The actor appears in the pictures without a shirt wearing a not so bad physical shape (could improve with these exercises for those over 40 years old) and wearing a simple plain sky blue swimsuit.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ actor has joined the club of celebrities who have started the new year in crystal clear waters, as did Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, Zac Efron (with photo included showing off his biceps once more) or the actor Mark Wahlberg, who showed off muscles during his vacations in the Caribbean with his wife Rhea Durham and their four children.

