Leonardo DiCaprio: an incredible experience

THE ANGELS.- The new movie of Leonardo Dicaprio has made the public reflect on the current situation of the climate crisis and the way in which politicians and businessmen in the world put their own interests before seeking a solution to the issue.

That is the premise of Don’t look up, directed by Adam McKay, in which in addition to DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Arianna Grande, Chris Evans and Timothée Chalamet participate.

For a long time I have been looking for a film production that had to do with the climate crisis, but the narrative perspective is almost impossible to do because it would have to be told with the life of a person or a certain catastrophe “, comments the actor who has repeatedly said that his concern for the environment is more important than his work as an actor.

I could speak for hours on this subject, especially after having been at the climate summit in Glasgow, where I could see all the committees that unfortunately can be changed by a crazy government that decides to come and take away all the support it has gained. That is why it still leaves me with so many doubts ”.

Since 1998, with a non-profit foundation that bears his name, he is dedicated to promoting the importance of ecology on our planet, focused on global warming, preserving biological diversity and the use of renewable energy.

On a personal level, he also acts the same way he talks, driving hybrid or fully electric vehicles, as well as having a house that only uses solar energy.

Climate change is real, it is happening now, ”he says, recalling the phrase he released when he won the Oscar for The Revenant.

I hope this style of cinema (the satire in Don’t Look Above) can change the narrative. We managed to decipher the code of follies generated by the human race, when responding to a crisis, in a two-hour format.

With all the actors we had the opportunity to generate at least one conversation on the subject, hoping that at least the private sector that can impose more massive changes will be pushed. We have limited time on the massive scale of what needs to be done quickly. And if we do nothing, we all know what can happen.

I remember the first night I spoke with director Adam McKay. I have long admired your work and this proposal came at the perfect time. As if it had been sent to me from heaven. I had some proposals where New York would freeze and people would face an apocalypse. But what’s great about Adam is the genius of creating a story that can make an impact.

In Don’t Look Up, the idea is quite ‘sexy’ just by proposing that two scientists can explain to the public that the end of the world is coming, without having experience with the media. As a satire, Adam’s idea was to put these two characters in an extremely stressful environment that reminded me of the frustrations I often have.

The way in which the media also handles these issues is shown. I fell in love with the innocence of my role as Dr. Randall Mandy and the contrast of the character of Jennifer (Lawrence) who wants to yell at the world what is happening, with Meryl Streep as the progressive president who only cares about the votes.

The beauty of the script is what it also shows at the end. It is what I liked so much about comedy, because of the completely different taste where it seemed to me a genius that, when faced with the end of the world, all you want is to get together with a group of people, with the same interests, to share a dinner just at the precise moment of the apocalypse.

I was able to witness the creation of each character that was exploding in front of me. We looked like young teenagers walking into a movie studio for the first time, with my character who is not even social at all. It was an incredible experience, ”he reflected.

I had worked with Meryl Streep when I was just 18 years old. This time I could see her mastery as an actress. As an actor, it is the best gift anyone can ask for. And putting her in the same room with Jonah Hill who I know so well as one of the best actors to improvise … it was admirable. Their performance was pure perfection and a great motivation for Jen (Lawrence) and myself for the rest of the shoot.

To interpret his character, he counted on the advice of the astronomer Amy Mainzer, “it was the best help I could have,” he concluded.

