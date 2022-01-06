Leo and Kate, a friendship that does not fail

How little did Kate Winslet and Leo DiCaprio imagine when they met while shooting the film Titanic that 25 years later they would end up starring in one of the most enviable friendships in Hollywood. The actors have been close friends since 1997, when they stepped into the shoes of Rose and Jack. They were in their early 20s and that love story in fiction united them forever in real life.

The beginning The actors were 21 and 22 when they filmed ‘Titanic’ CBS Photo Archive / Getty

A few days ago, in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian , Kate revealed that after almost three years without seeing each other due to the pandemic, she was able to meet Leo again. She lives in London and he lives in New York. They stayed in Los Angeles and, like the tragic end of the James Cameron film, the scene must have been tearful, judging by the actress’s words. “I couldn’t stop crying … I’ve known him for half my life!”, Said the protagonist of the hit series Mare of Easttown .

Winslet acknowledged that due to the covid “we have not had the opportunity to have dinner or have a coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other. ” And about Leonardo he was full of praise: “He is my great friend, a close friend. We are united for life ”.

The artist recalled that the filming that brought them together was very hard. “During the filming, I turned 21 and Leo was 22 (now they are 46 and 47); It was not pleasant for any of us, but at least we were together, ”he recalled. And she joked: “He had many more days off than I did, but I was raised to be grateful and to be able to move on.”

1.In 1998, at the Golden Globes gala (Chris Delmas / EFE) 2.At the 2009 Golden Globes (Frazer Harrison / Getty) 3.At the 2016 Oscars (Christopher Polk / Getty) 4.In a ‘Vanity Fair’ party in 2007 (E. Charbonneau / Getty) 5.At the 2012 Golden Globes (NBC / Getty) 6.At the premiere of ‘Revolutionary Road’ in 2008 (Kevin Winter / Getty) 7.At the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards (Christopher Polk / Getty)

Far from falling in love, they became colleagues, something that even became a problem when they had to record love scenes, because they broke out laughing and a shot of minutes turned into hours. After the success of Titanic the two managed to become stars and they agreed again on Revolutionary Road (2008).

The friendship between them has been evident in each encounter in which they have been photographed. If you ask them what the secret of this friendship is, Kate is clear: “The reason our relationship works is because we have never been immersed in anything romantic.”

They chose to be friends and he has witnessed her loves and heartbreaks and she of his. Leo saw Kate in love with Jim Therapleton, her first husband, and held her when they broke up. He shared his joy when she fell in love with and married director Sam Mendes a second time; he was also at his side in the divorce. He encouraged her to go back to gambling on love with her third husband, Edward Smith. Kate’s three children Mia, Joe and Bear, one from each husband, call him uncle. And they say that when they are all together the boys usually ask them to recreate scenes from Titanic , something to which they access fun.

For his part, Leo has always been adding courtships with women under the age of 25, especially models. Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn … until he reaches his current girlfriend: the Argentine model Camila Morrone, 24, with whom he has been dating since 2017.