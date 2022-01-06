La Nación / Chris Pratt was the target of memes when he announced that he will be Garfield

American actor Chris Pratt will play the character of the famous feline Garfield in a new animated film. The 42-year-old interpreter confirmed this news on his social networks with an image of the orange cat accompanied by a phrase. “Well this Monday doesn’t suck … (Well, this Monday doesn’t suck)”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

But the news that the hero of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ personifies Garfield has been received with ridicule and memes by many followers and fans of the Marvel universe. Netizens made it a trend by filling social networks with memes, joking that the famous person is the “only one” available to dub animated tapes.

Apparently, the American actor is happy about his new project, where he will be in charge of giving his unparalleled charisma to the orange kitten who loves lasagna, makes fun of his owner and torments Odie, the dog. The character was created by American cartoonist Jim Davis, and first appeared in a post on June 19, 1978.

For now there are not many details of the history of the film, or its planned release date, but The Hollywood Reporter announced that this new initiative will be an animation production by Sony Pictures and produced by Alcon Entertainment.

The last Garfield movie to hit the big screen was 2006’s “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties,” in which Bill Murray had the opportunity to lend his voice to the cat. There is no doubt that Cris Prats is one of the most requested stars in Hollywood and we will see him in his role as a grumpy cat.

Since 2014, Pratt has been one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry, appearing on Forbes magazine’s Celebrity 100 list in three separate years. Also, Time magazine recognized him as one of the most influential celebrities in 2015 and he has become one of the highest grossing actors in history.