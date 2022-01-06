La Jornada – The required signatures for the recall exercise exceed 12 states: INE

The percentage of signatures in support of the mandate revocation consultation that the National Electoral Institute (INE) has found in the nominal list reached 60.18 percent yesterday, according to the latest report from the agency.

He refers that in 12 states more than 100 percent of the support needed to carry out the exercise was achieved. In some of them the figure exceeds 200 percent, as in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, the vice-coordinators of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Aleida Alavez and Leonel Godoy, insisted that the electoral body has enough money for the consultation.

The resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on the subject does not imply giving more resources to the institute, they considered when informing that at the meeting of the Political Coordination Board of San Lázaro yesterday, the opposition did not present any proposal to make a estrangement to the president of the board of directors, Sergio Gutiérrez, for the criminal complaint he presented against six directors.

The complaint was delivered to the Attorney General’s Office after the INE’s decision to suspend the organization of the recall process. Days later, Gutiérrez decided not to ratify the document before the presidential call not to penalize the issue.

The vice-coordinators stressed that a proposal of estrangement would not have proceeded because the board has no powers in this regard.

In its report yesterday, the INE highlighted that 11 million 103 thousand 938 signatures were received in support of the revocation consultation, of which it has found in the nominal list one million 660 thousand 11, which represents 60.18 percent of the 2 million 758 thousand 227 headings that are required to summon the exercise.

The states where 100 percent of the required signatures have already been authenticated, according to their nominal list, are Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.