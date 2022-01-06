Kylie Jenner surprises with new photos of her advanced pregnancy

Kylie jenner returned to show off his pregnancy ‘tummy’ in a ‘sexy’ way on Instagram, when posing in a very casual outfit made up of denim jeans and a white shirt that revealed his ‘baby bump’ at Discover.

Compared to your Stomi Webster’s pregnancy, on this occasion, during his second wait, it has been a little more shared about the stage, and on several occasions has shared photos with tight clothing that allows you to see her ‘tummy’ to perfection.

To accompany the couple of photographs in which a pregnancy is already seen advanced to Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman wrote: “I am a woman” (I am a woman).

The publication with only one hour reached almost four million ‘likes’, as well as various comments among which the one of Kourtney kardashian, who wrote: “You are everything” (You are everything).

Will Kylie Jenner have a boy or a girl?

During September 2021, Kylie jenner announced through an emotional video, her second pregnancy, and from that moment raised expectations about the baby she is expecting, her second child with Travis Scott.

At the end of 2021, some photographs were leaked that are rumored to have been taken during the kylie jenner baby shower, in which blue ornaments stood out, which led his followers to suppose that could be expecting a boy.