Kris Jenner: This is what their awesome refrigerators look like – they are HUGE!

Kris jenner, Mom of the Kardashians, knows perfectly the meaning of the words ‘order’ and ‘luxury’, and an example of this are the three HUGE refrigerators that she has in her California mansion, which are an ode to abundance and cleaning.

The most predominant color in Kris’s ‘refri’ is, in short, green, then many jars of ice cream, drinks and other types of food stand out, such as red fruits, that he has on hand for craving. Believe us, the businesswoman left us with our mouths open.

Kris jenner He is the mastermind behind all of his daughters’ successful ventures: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. The ‘momager’ of the famous clan of sisters has it all: intelligence and a love of neatness, literally.

(Screenshot Posh.com, photos by Iván Solis @ivansocal)

For starters, the ex-wife of Robert Kardashian and Caytlin – formerly Bruce – Jenner owns three refrigerators.

The most important and impressive is the one that protects all the fresh vegetables, herbs and fruits, because it is transparent to make sure that everything is fresh and well arranged!

(Screenshot Poosh.com)

In that fridge, Kris has a Lettuce Grow Farm Stand, which is a device so that the lettuces do not rust and remain alive until consumed.

In another refrigerator there are drinks of all kinds, condiments, dressings and more products.

And the third fridge has the freezer function for all specific desserts and foods. There we see many cans of ice cream and we think it is to pamper her 10 grandchildren: one from Kylie Jenner, one from Khloé, three from Kourtney, four from Kim and one from Rob. And soon 11, with the second of Kylie.

(Screenshot Poosh.com)

“As we know that you are wondering if everything is always like this, aesthetically pleasing and assorted … the answer is yes. Along with all the green products (and ice cream), you always have fresh berries in your refrigerator to nibble on throughout the day. “Reads the report that Kourtney, Kris’s daughter, made for her site Poosh.