Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: The first details of their wedding come to light

Since Kourtney kardashian Y Travis barker made their commitment public in October 2021, the couple has stayed away from the spotlight.

Photo: Archive

However, in recent days some details of the wedding between the businesswoman and the musician, planned for this 2022.

Although the most popular family on television has been characterized by throwing the house out the window in each of its events, everything seems to indicate that future husband and wife want something more intimate.

For this, the star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘has hired the popular event planer Mindy weiss, who has a long history of working with the family.

Photo: Archive

According to a source close to the organizer, Kourtney kardashian you don’t want a big event, so only your relatives Y closest friends.

The informant also detailed that the couple’s intention is for the ceremony to take place this year And even if it is a small link, you will have a lot of security that you will be aware of any detail.

In addition to working with Mindy weiss, the same source revealed that the mother of Kourtney, Kris jenner, is also working on some details of the agenda, although it is taking them longer than they had planned.

Photo: Archive

He finally commented that Travis barker He is also involved in the process, however he prefers that his fiancée make most of the decisions, as “she wants it to be her day.”