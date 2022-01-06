King Richard: a winning family | When does King Richard premiere on HBO Max?

The new production starring actor Will Smith tells the story of the Williams sisters’ father.

King Richard: A Winning Family, The Movie That Tells The biographical history of Richard Williams, the father of the prominent tenitas Venus and Serena Williams, will premiere very soon on streaming.

The new production starring actor Will Smith follows the motivation of this man to get off the streets of Compton, California, to Venus and Serena, so that they become the recognized athletes of today.

It should be remembered that Venus won 49 tour titles in her entire career, while Serena took 73, and to achieve this, the figure of their father was fundamental, because of the way in which he prepared them to become professional tennis players.

In addition to Smith, the cast is comprised of Demi Singleton, who will play Serena, and Saniyya Sidney, who will play Venus. Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Dylan McDermott and Katrina Begin, among others, complete the cast.

What day does King Richard: A Winning Family premiere on HBO Max?

King Richar: a winning family, It will premiere tomorrow, Friday, January 7 through the HBO Max streaming platform.