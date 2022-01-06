Keanu Reeves’ rock side: his group Dogstar

Shoot Paro! Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Did you know that actor Keanu Reeves was the bassist for a grunge group called Dogstar, which had several interesting moments in the 90’s? They even hung out with legendary artists!

Keanu reeves He is one of the most beloved Hollywood actors both for his talent and the success of the films he has starred in and for his simplicity, charisma and good works, however few remember his facet as a musician.

Indeed, the protagonist of “John Wick” Y “Matrix” already been on several important scenes together with the group Dogstar.

This band was formed in 1991 and was composed of the drummer Robert Mailhouse, the guitarists Gregg miller Y Bret domrose Y Keanu reeves on the bass.

Their sound was influenced by the grunge movement and alternative rock so characteristic of the early 90’s.

Little by little the 4 members were taking things more seriously and in July nineteen ninety six they released an EP titled “Quattro Formaggi”.

Months later, in September of the mentioned year, they managed to publish their debut album “Our Little Visionary”.

On that album, a compact group is perceived in search of their own sound, which despite their novice sound quite good: distorted guitars, drums with soul and a fairly present bass, coupled with good vocal work.

This led them to achieve notoriety not only in U.S, but also in other parts of the world.

They even had the opportunity to go on tour with David Bowie and Bon Jovi to open their concerts.

They also participated in various festivals such as Glastonbury in 1999, although this was not a very pleasant experience to say. And is that some attendees did not like the Dogstar show and showed their anger by throwing grotto at the musicians, especially at Keanu reeves.

It should be noted that at that time he was already an actor with some recognition, but preferred to maintain a low profile so that the group was recognized for its music and not for having a bassist who was a famous actor.

It is said that the same Keanu was even a little uncomfortable about it.It is not a secret for anyone that he has always sought to get away from the center of attention and more then when he was looking for an alternative project to shine with its own light.

In the year 2000 they were encouraged to publish their second album, called “Happy Ending”, title more than prophetic since the group was about to come to an end.

And it is that Reeves’ career began to grow more and more, while the rest of the members of the band also began to undertake individual projects, after which the band passed away in 2002, all on good terms. .

What happened with Keanu Almost all of us already know: he became one of the best actors in the world, he had a slight fall and then a resurgence, but always having a special place within the public.