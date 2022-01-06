Keanu Reeves responds to those who name him a “person of color”

Keanu Reeves responded to the discussion surrounding his ancestry and the reasons some call him People of Color (‘Colored person ‘). It is one of the few times that the actor has spoken about his origins and says he is not sure if this title suits him or not.

Why is Keanu Reeves called ‘person of color’?

Although many do not know it, Keanu Reeves has quite a diverse ancestry on his paternal side. The Canadian actor’s father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, He was born in Hawaii but his family is Chinese, which means that the interpreter has Asian descent.

This is why many call Keanu Reeves a ‘person of color’ (POC). It should be noted that, at least in the United States, this term does not refer to the complexion of the skin, but rather to those people with an origin other than the white European.

Now, the actor responded to the topic, assuring that he is not sure about using this term. «I don’t know if I agree with that title. But I do NOT agree with it »Keanu Reeves commented in an interview with NBC News.

In addition, he added that he is very aware of his origins and connection with Asia. «My relationship with my Asian identity has always been good and healthy. I love her. We have grown together », assured the actor regarding his ancestry. It should be noted that some of its characters, as in John wick or Matrix, have a clear Asian influence that it is reflected in martial arts.

It is not the first time that this has happened recently with an actor or actress of the moment. A few months ago, some media they celebrated the success of Anya-Taylor Joy, calling her an actress of color. This, because he was born in Argentina and many consider Latinos as POC. However, the same actress clarified that, despite being Latina, she is a white woman.