Keanu Reeves is one of the best men in Hollywood

In recent years, before the movement #MeToo, Many of the male celebrities from television and movie theater that we grew up admiring have become suspicious, to say the least, which makes the ones that don’t look like living nightmares even more admirable. For example, Keanu reeves, who donated 70% of his original earnings from ‘Matrix’ to research studies of the Cancer. What a man!

Almost three years ago, my colleague, Michelle Ruiz, hypothesized that we had entered the golden age of the actor, Keanu reeves, writing that ‘the Keanussaince It depends not only on the ageless melancholy of Reeves and of its staying power in general, but also of [su] integrity – or, as The AV Club aptly put it: meeting the very low bar of simply being a famous male actor It doesn’t seem like rubbish. ‘ Somehow, in 2022, the star of ‘Matrix’ is even more lovable, and not just because he’s considerate enough to part with most of his fortune from the series, in the name of Medical Investigation with the potential to save lives – although that helps.

Keanu reeves donated $ 31.5 million for the cancer research, in part to support her younger sister, Kim, who had been battling cancer for eight years, and that’s not all. “I have a private foundation that has been in operation for five or six years, and it helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” said the canadian actor to Ladies Home Journal in 2009, adding: ‘I don’t like to put my name on it, I just let the foundation do what it does.’

As if this wasn’t enough to make us intrigued, the actor from the hit series ‘The Matrix’ also auctioned off a 15-minute date via Zoom in June 2020 to benefit Camp Rainbow gold, an Idaho-based charity that battles childhood cancer. The bid went up to $ 16,600, which … Frankly, it makes sense! After all, we are talking about an esteemed person of Hollywood. Now who are the other three not terrible men in the industry? That’s a secret I’ll never tell, XOXO. (Okay, well, it’s Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and an open, rotating position that will be awarded to the deserving man on any given day.)

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com