Keanu Reeves chose his favorite movies. Will The Matrix be there?

Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, revealed in an interview what they are favorite movies. The actor of the saga of The Matrix, revealed that he has more than 15 titles whom he considers as the best of all time.

The situation arises in the communication campaign of The Matrix Resurrections, during an interview conducted by Esquire, actress Carrie-Anne Moss, known for having given life to Trinity in the history created by Wachowski sistersShe said that she once asked Keanu for movie recommendations to watch with her son. Reeves, who is known for paying attention to all the details, She made a detailed list of movies for her friend.

Carrie-Anne revealed that her friend made a list for her with 18 movies, where various genres are mixed and the classics prevail.

“Like when I asked him for those movies, he seems like a little thing, but he’s so busy, he’s exhausted, and he took the time to write this list very, very thoughtful.“Said the actress.

The list has a succulent variety of decades, directors and genres. There we can find jewel like A Clockwork Orange from Stanley kubrick, to the acclaimed movie Luc besson, Leon from 1994 with Jean Reno Y Natalie Portman. Horror and science fiction also take place, as they appear The evil dead from Sam raimi Y Mad max 2 of George miller with Mel Gibson.

This is the complete list of Keanu’s favorite movies:

The Neon Demon – Nicolas Winding Refn – 2016

A Clockwork Orange – Stanley Kubrick – 1971

Rollerball – Norman Jewison – 1975

The Bad Batch

Dr. Strangelove – Stanley Kubrick -1964

Seven samurai – Akira Kurosawa – 1954

Amadeus – Milos Forman – 1984

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead – Tom Stoppard – 1990

The evil dead – Sam Raimi – 1981

Raising Arizona – Joel and Ethan Coen – 1987

The big lebowski – Joel and Ethan Coen – 1998

La Femme Nikita (the French version) – Luc Besson – 1990

The Professional – Luc Besson – 1994

Young frankenstein – Mel Brooks – 1974

Blazing saddles – Mel Brooks – 1974

Monty Python and the Holy Grail – Terry Gilliam Terry Jones – 1975

The Outlaw Josey Wales – Clint Eastwood – 1976

The Road Warrior: Mad Max 2 – George Miller – 1981