Katy Perry says she feels ‘old’ listening to young artists like Olivia Rodrigo

Recently, Katy Perry He sat down with Out Magazine in anticipation of his Las Vegas residency titled “PLAY” and shared how it feels to have his most iconic lyrics referenced in the music of younger artists.

After interviewer Taylor Henderson told the singer that “a new generation of artists are inspired by her work,” Perry, 37, responded by saying that it makes her feel “old” to see her lyrics come back in new songs.

The 18-year-old singer Olivia rodrigo I sing “Where’s my Damn teenage dream?” In his song “Brutal”, in reference to Perry’s hit song, “Teenage Dream.”

“Old,” Perry said with a laugh. “Honestly old lady! And grateful that I survived and grateful that I’m not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, she’s going back all the way.”

“Things are nostalgic? What?” joked. “It feels like yesterday, especially when people say, ‘Oh my God, I used to listen to you when I was a kid,’ and they’re like adults with kids.”

Katy added that it was “amazing” to see that her music continues to be relatable even with the younger generation.

“It means that the music still resonates. It means that the message still rings true for people,” he said. “It’s fun! It’s wonderful to have that stamp.”

In the interview, he also talked about what it was like to release a song like “I Kissed a Girl,” which details his experience with women and opens up a conversation in the mainstream.

“I come from a very protected education where it was not good to be friends with someone from that community. And now that is my community,” she said. “That is my program. Those are my people. It is my daily life. It is in my house, it is in my work.”

She added: “I wouldn’t have survived without the community and I couldn’t, honestly. It’s amazing how full the circle has been and how much growth has happened since I started.”

The singer also shared her excitement for her Las Vegas residency, which she described as the “most eccentric and eccentric show” she has ever done.

“It’s going to be a feast for the ears as well as the eyes and it’s like the most laughs I’ve ever had at a rehearsal in my life. My co-creators and collaborators and the dancers and the band, they’re all like, ‘ This is the craziest idea, ‘”he told Out.