Katy Perry: Orlando Bloom Reveals How He Prepares His Daughter To Make Her First Word “Dad” USA NNDC | TVMAS

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry they really enjoy their new stage as parents. The actor revealed that he has a fun competition with the singer, and that his little daughter Daisy Dove is involved.

In an interview with “The Graham Norton Show,” Bloom confessed that she makes up songs with the words “daddy” in them, hoping it will be the first her baby learns to pronounce.

“I sing anything that has ‘daddy’ on it, just because I want her to say ‘dad’ before she says anything else”, said Bloom, who began to sing “Daddy loves his Daisy Dove.”

In this regard, comedian Aisling Bea, who was also part of the interview, jokingly said: “Does the baby say, ‘Well, can you put Katy Perry on?” “Yeah, she’s like, ‘Mom is going to be so much better at this than you,” Bloom replied with a laugh.

However, the actor from “Troy” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” was confident that he will achieve his purpose with little Daysi Dove, as he assures that “every time I go up (to her room) she is very excited to see me.”

Orlando and Katy got engaged in 2019. And in August 2020, Daisy Dove was born. The couple had to postpone their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A source revealed to “ET” that the singer would like to have more children. “Although Katy is back busy with work and ‘American Idol,’ she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day,” the source said.

