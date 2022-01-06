Katy Perry is caught walking with her daughter Daisy Dove

Daisy Dove is eight months old and for the first time she was caught walking with Katy Perry.

Katy Perry was captured for the first time by photographers walking with her daughter Daisy dove very quiet around Hawaii.

In the tender images the singer is observed dressed in sportswear, a cap and comfortable sandals.

While little Daisy is laying in her stroller with a green outfit with white and a hat to protect yourself from the sun.

Daisy is Katy Perry’s first child.

This is the first time Perry is caught with her daughter, since she was born last AugustSince both she and her partner Orlando Bloom take great care of their daughter from the public eye.

The couple has been vacationing on this island since last weekend, which is supposed to be the baby’s first vacation.

Daisy Dove is born

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom received on August 26 at night Daisy dove, their first daughter together, so they welcomed her with a tender message through the UNICEF Twitter account.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.” – UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!”, it reads on the organization’s page, where they also shared the first image.

The singer and the actor presented one of the most anticipated babies of the show and defined her as a piece of joy. “We are full of love and amazement for the healthy and safe arrival of our daughter”, Katy and Orlando said.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 And the couple reportedly had a 10-month breakup, only to be together again in early 2018.

The singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in late February this year Y revealed that Bloom proposed to him during a helicopter trip over Los Angeles.

In March Katy Perry announced through his Instagram account that he was expecting his first daughter by the actor’s side Orlando Bloom And from that moment he shared tender images of his baby bump on social networks.