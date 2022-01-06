Kate Winslet’s Theory There Could Be an Upcoming Mare of Easttown Season – Para Ti Magazine

After the resounding success of the miniseries, a continuation has not yet been confirmed. Although, in a recent interview, Kate Winslet slipped what a possible new script should be about .

Kate Winslet won an Emmy for her role as tough Philadelphia area cop Mare Sheehan in the police series of Brad Ingelsby. The actress recently stated to The Guardian that a second season might reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and mistreatment.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever play Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, certainly these atrocities that have existed in the police here and in the United Statess will make their way into the stories we tell, I’m 100% sure of it. We cannot pretend that these things have not happened “

“It’s horrible, right? This moment we’re living in is horrible. I can’t find the words because we all feel betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voice on behalf of the people who don’t have it. This matters to me now in a way that hadn’t even crossed my mind when I was twenty. “

“At the end of the shoot, we would say, ‘Oh my God, we can’t do this again.’ If HBO brings up the idea of ​​a season two, we just have to say absolutely not. There’s no way we can do that. ‘ But when we started to think about it, we saw the incredible response from the public. From a creative point of view, Brad has shared some very interesting ideas. We’ll see what happens. I also have to find out if I can do it. Can I repeat it? It took me a lot emotionally to be Mare, and I have to find out if I can conjure it all up again, “the actress concluded.

