Kate Winslet changes her makeup base based on her menstrual cycle and this expert explains why

Kate Winslet has become the global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and has a lot to say about skincare. We do well to listen to her, because one of her last recommendation can change our lives. The actress claims in an interview that one of her tricks makeup is change bases based on your menstrual cycle and a makeup artist has confirmed its effectiveness.

“Depending on when I am in my cycle, my skin becomes a little inflamed. It is much more even at the beginning of the menstrual cycle and then it becomes a little more irritated. That is why I adapt to changes by combining different shades of makeup.” – Kate Winslet.

To know for sure if this tip makeup is functional we turned to Silvia Pellissa, creative director of NYX Cosmetics. She corroborates Kate Winslet, stating that “our friends hormones influence everything, including our faces. It is true that our face goes through different phases throughout the menstrual cycle, but beware, also throughout the year and even throughout the day. “For this reason, it is advisable to adapt makeup bases according to their texture and tone.





Different textures for different skins and moments

Silvia Pellissa has given us a general summary of the different changes we can make to our makeup base. “At certain moments of the hormonal cycle it happens like in summer, that we feel Moist and oily-feeling skin. There they always want lighter textures with less coverage. “

Instead, there are other times and stages of the cycle when the skin feels tighter, drier, sensitive or reactive. “There the makeup can become more creamy and enveloping to feel more comfort and protection” says the expert makeup artist.





The use of different shades on the same skin

Our skin not only changes in texture, its color also varies. The summer tan pushes us to wear darker foundations than in the rest of the year. We can gradually regulate its intensity by mixing formulas to get the one that fits the tan of the first days at the beach and increasing the amount of darker base for when we are like brandies.

The same happens if during your menstrual cycle your skin becomes reactive and redness appears, that you can mix your base with yellower or lighter tones to mitigate that condition. Silvia Pellissa even recommends a tint that darkens and lightens our foundation if we don’t want to change it.





“Each skin is different and has unique needs that change depending on many factors, such as pollution, climate and, of course, hormones.” To this must be added particular dermatological conditions and problems, for which the expert makeup artist and we always we recommend consulting with specialist doctors.

Photos | Gtres, @lorealparis, NYX Cosmetics.