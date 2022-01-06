Kanye West: Who is Julia Fox, the rapper’s supposed new girlfriend? | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Ye and the artist have been seen together on a date

It seems that Kanye West has already managed to get over his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as it has been seen on two different occasions having a romantic date with Julia Fox.

According to Page SIx, a source confirmed that this Tuesday, the rapper and the artist walked down Broadway and enjoyed the “Slave Play” Show, along with a group of friends. Besides, they would have gone to dinner at Carbone.

This is in addition to the appointment last Saturday, when they were seen in Miami, a day before the media assured that they were dating.

“They both just got out of their previous relationships and have helped each other to recover immensely,” a source for Page Six was quoted as saying.

After being seen together, many people who follow the life of Kanye West, have wondered about who is Julia Fox, the artist who would have stolen the heart of the creator of “Donda Chant”.

Who is Julia Fox?

Julia Fox was born in Milan, on February 2, 1990; She is currently 31 years old and is an Italian-American artist and actress. At the age of six she moved to New York and since she was a teenager she showed her motivation to get ahead; worked in an ice cream parlor, pastry shop and a shoe store.

The also photographer designed clothes and launched a clothing line for women called Franziska Zorro, together with her friend Briana Andalor. Then in 2015, she was a model for Playboy and had some photo and painting exhibitions.

As a professional photographer she published a couple of books called “PTSD” and “Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn / Nausea.

She debuted in the world of cinema in 2019, she did it with Adam Sandler in the film Uncut Gems, a job that led her to be nominated as a Newcomer Actor / Actress at the 2019 Gotham Awards. In 2020 she participated in Day by Day and in the 2021 at No Sudden Move.