Julia Roberts wore a ‘cut-out’ dress in ‘Pretty Woman’ very similar to the one Pull & Bear has …

You don’t have to be a film expert to know that one of the most recognized films of the incredible Julia RobertsIt was definitely Pretty Woman. With a career-fueling performance and outfits that everyone fell in love with, she became an icon of the moment and continues to inspire many to this day.

This is how we can come across brands like Pull & Bear, that after so many years, takes some elements of his most emblematic outfits, to take them to his clothes and offer us different designs.

Become a movie star

We only had to look at it to remember that dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Wooman, with a cut-out style and that it is very similar to the one that the brand has for sale.

A black design, close to the body and that has these two openings on each of the sides that shows a large part of your torso, make this dress the ideal garment to go to party.

Although that of the renowned actress stood out for its combination of blue and white, this neutral black dress will allow you to wear it to any formal occasion without losing its daring touch.

It fits your body completely and is short skirt, keeping the style of the original model. The top and bottom piece are joined at the front through a silver-colored metal buckle that adds a more special touch of shine.

For its part, the back side is completely separated, which simulates from behind that they are two separate garments.

Thanks to its elastic fabric and its soft weft, it is a dress that has that second-skin effect, which in addition to providing you with greater comfort, guarantees a better fit to the shape of your body. In addition, you should know that it is available in several sizes to choose from, since it ranges from Xs to XL.

Being a dress worthy of a Hollywood personality, we can assume that its price does not suit our budget very well, however, the brand has made this launch for just 20 euros, an offer that very few will be able to resist.