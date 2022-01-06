Julia Roberts teaches how to wear shorts after 50

Julia Roberts Not only is she a great actress, she has also become a fashion icon through her 54 years.

And is that the famous knows how to dazzle at her age with modern and elegant garments to be the most chic.

Therefore, it is a whole inspiration at the time of get dressed, especially for women who are 50 and over and don’t know how to look cool and sophisticated.

From dresses, even skirts and bikini, are some of the garments that the famous knows how to wear with style and with which you have taught a great lesson.

Also love wear shorts and show off your legs in a sophisticated and elegant way, a garment that very few would dare to wear to 50 or more, like her.

Therefore, if you are this age, we tell you the best looks with shorts that the actress has worn and that you can copy.

Looks with shorts with which Julia Roberts teaches fashion classes

White shorts and puff sleeves blouse

For one of her most modern and chic looks, the famous woman wore a white short, that he combined with a puff-sleeved blouse.

It was one Very elegant light blue piece, with a slight neckline and white flowers, and complemented with some Low sandals.

Denim shorts with shirt

The protagonist of Pretty Woman she looked beautiful and chic wearing a denim shorts with a lilac striped shirt.

He also complemented it with some Low sandals and added to her look a hat to look more elegant and stylish.

Tailored short with blazer

If you want to look even more elegant and empowered, then you should go for this look that she wore Julia.

The famous one wore a gray tailored shorts with black stripes, which he combined with a black shirt and a blazer also in gray.

And for this outfit he opted for a more formal footwear, wearing some tied black ankle boots.