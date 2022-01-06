Juarense will direct a film where Kuno Becker and Jaime Maussan will act News Cinema Art Culture Fiction – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The filming of the film “Sky Watchers”, vigilantes del cielo, will begin shortly, which will be directed by Efrén Gutiérrez Castro from Juare and will include renowned artists such as Kuno Becker and Jaime Maussan as well as Mario Zaragoza who He has already acted opposite Denzel Washington in Man on Fire.

This production will be released shortly and locations in Ciudad Juárez and the Samalayuca desert are contemplated, since the script addresses the issue of UFOs and therefore this desert area is ideal for the making of this film.

“Excited to lead this project, the truth is that it will be a very interesting challenge and above all to work alongside three great actors such as Kuno, Jaime and Mario. We are striving to ensure that everything comes out to a hundred”, mentioned Efrén Gutiérrez who was in the stage of reading the libretto with the rest of the cast, who are preparing to start filming shortly.

According to sources close to this production, it is estimated that the economic spill that will generate said production will be greater than 2.5 million pesos and the vast majority of that resource remains on this border since changing rooms will be bought here, from here will be the technicians and cameramen as well as plane tickets, hotel and restaurant expenses for all those who come from outside the city to be in the filming of the film.

The cast is completed with Armando Hernández, Maria Aura, Marius Biegai, Cabe Tejeda, Sandra Castañeda, Rodolfo Rodobertti who is originally from Ciudad Juárez, and of course Mario Zaragoza who has appeared in other films and acted alongside Denzel Washington and Carmen Salinas in the film Man on Fire, where he plays a corrupt policeman who participates in a gang of kidnappers in Cdmx.

The press conference will be announced shortly by means of which the details of this ambitious film production will be announced to the general public, which will bear a 100% Juarense stamp.