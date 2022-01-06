Juanes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities who hate social networks | Famous

In a world as connected as today, the role of social networks for celebrities becomes very important to make themselves known, be in contact with their followers and even announce personal and work projects.

However, the toxicity that can occur on the Internet can fill the patience of some of the famous and do it until they close their accounts. Here we show you some who have expressed their hatred for the networks:

The Marvel star in 2011 confessed to Interview Magazine that he does not have a particular interest in social networks and that he preferred that people did not have so much access to his personal life.

“For me, it is a very strange phenomenon. I can’t think of anything I’d rather do than have to continually share details about my daily life. It always amazes me that certain actors have Twitter accounts. “

The actor from ‘The Power of the dog’ and ‘Dr. Strange ‘, from Marvel, has confessed that he does not have social networks because it would be a disaster in them, so he told People in October 2016.

“It would consume me (being in networks) and I find all of that ultimately very toxic. I’d rather spend my energy on what caught my eye in the first place, which is my job. “

The star of the Disney Plus series ‘WandaVision’ has no social networks and in 2020 she told Grazia USA that she only opened an Instagram account for a role in the movie ‘Ingrid Goes West’, but closed it in September of that year .

The youngest of the Olsen sisters said she didn’t like the feeling of having to think about what to climb on her and that she finds it unhealthy.

In January 2022, the Colombian singer of ‘La Camisa Negra’ surprised his fans by saying in a video uploaded to his Instagram account that, although he likes to gossip sometimes on social networks, in the end he hates them.

“The problem I have is that I hate social networks; I hate them. (…) All day seeing what everyone is doing, I don’t like it; I am very busy, I have many things to do “.

The actress of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ confessed to InStyle in 2018 that she does not like networks, but that she does have a private Instagram profile that she uses only to see publications from acquaintances or things that happen in the world .

“There is always a lot of resistance. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions on absolutely everything. I really don’t want that unless it’s necessary. I don’t want to expose myself for no reason ”.