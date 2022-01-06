Jon Stewart thinks the ‘Harry Potter’ goblins are an anti-Semitic cartoon of Jews

As if that were not enough, the commotion that is being generated around the figure of JKRowling, with all the criticism of his latest statements related to the LGTBI collective, is now comedian Jon Stewart who shared his opinion about the representation of a race within the magical universe. The writer has been removed from the special episode of Return to hogwarts and his future control of the movie franchise and Wizard World seems more in question than ever. But not everything revolves around the controversial statements of a few months ago, as Stewart has commented on his assessment of the image that goblins occupy in the magical saga.

“Talking to people, this is what I say: Have you ever seen a movie about Harry Potter? Have you ever seen the scenes at Gringotts Bank? Do you know who those people are who run the bank? Jews!”Stewart commented on a podcast for Vanity fair. The comedian emphasized that this is a cartoon about a Jew in a piece of anti-Semitic literature. Later, he compared the representation of goblins in that magical world in which unthinkable things happen, but in which they have put Jews back to handling money.

“JK Rowling said: Can we get these guys to run our bank? It’s a magical world … we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl … but who should run the bank? Jews. But what if the teeth were sharper? ” However, Stewart also wanted to make it clear that I wasn’t accusing Rowling of being anti-Semitic, as she really loves the Harry Potter moviesNor do you want them to be censored in any way.

Warner Bros is very clear that You will not risk having your products go through the punishment of public scrutiny, fearful of how that could affect the box office. A clear example is the replacement of Johnny Depp by actor Mads Mikkelsen, after the turbulent trial of the actor with his ex-partner Amber Heard. But Will Warner dare to separate the creator from the magical universe? Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released in theaters in July 2022.